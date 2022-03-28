news, local-news, fishing

The snapper has arrived, and quality fish in the 70 cm to 80 cm range are biting. The secret of catching these fish is that you must be fishing before dawn or in the evenings. During daylight hours, the catfish and small sharks are in plague proportions. Pilchards, mullet strip bait and live baits are the go-to offerings. Spots to fish are the Redcliffe area, Pots Point, Red Buoy Coochiemudlo Island, Wellington Point reef and the artificial reefs in the bay. Natalie Longmuir sent photos of the snapper caught at the Peel Island Artificial Reef using pilchard baits, by her partner Jared and her 7-year-old son Beau Tesoriero. Summer whiting up to 40 cm in length was caught by a couple of old-timers on a yabbie banks at the first of the run-in tide. As the water surges over the banks, the whiting will dart in, inhaling any moving prey. A live yabbie is irresistible to them. The winter whiting has also arrived, and reports of them on Pelican Banks feeding on prawn. I got a couple of winter whiting in my bait net on Saturday. Hopefully, we are going to have great fishing for the rest of the year to make up for a poor start to the year. Provided we do not get any substantial rain, these Easter Holidays will be great for fishing. Early catches of tailor promises that we are in for a bumper season. The freshwater report from Ray Kennedy is that the North Pine and Hinze dams are suffering from a lack of fish on the bite. He made two trips to Hinze in the last week. The water is still discoloured, and they only managed one bass for six hours of fishing and caught the second trip produced four bass fishing both upstream and downstream from the western ramp. On Sunday at the North Pine Dam, they only caught one fork-tailed catfish. Other anglers have successfully targeted toga upstream from the powerlines where the water is clearer. If you have any fishing questions or photographs email Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com. Read more news at redlandcitybulletin.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/1b1ea411-be50-46d5-910d-c0a0f0817d4e_rotated_270.jpeg/r0_1162_3024_2871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg