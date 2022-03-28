news, local-news, weather, storm, rain, redlands, logan, scenic rim, flooding, la nina

As rain beats down on south-east Queensland heading into the last week of March, the weather bureau has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for the Redlands, Logan and the Scenic Rim. Rain over the weekend has continued into this week and severe thunderstorms have formed which may lead to flash flooding. BOM meteorologist Brooke Pagel said the heavy rainfall from today would gradually move down the coast towards New South Wales. "Heavy rainfall thunderstorms locally intense are forecast across Southeast Queensland for today and tomorrow," she said. "This includes basically the whole southeast coast so Brisbane, Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast. "In the Logan area, heavy falls could lead to flash flooding so there is a flood watch for the southeast coast area and those catchments." Ms Pagel said weather warnings would be updated on the weather bureau's website and social media throughout the day and recommended people check their pages for warnings. "Logan and Beaudesert are looking at about 100-150 millilitres and the Redlands will get about 50 millilitres," she said. "So really high, significant tropicals today for the greater area of Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast." Ms Pagel said conditions were expected to ease mid-week with a 95 per cent chance of rain across the south-east on Tuesday. "By Wednesday when that eases off to partly cloudy conditions and it will stabilise after that," she said. Light winds of about 20km/h will come with the average temperatures reaching maximums of 24 and minimums of 18 degrees. She said these conditions were expected during La Nina but were not common for the region. "So we are expecting or we have expected above average rainfall, especially the south-east region," Ms Pagel said. "I wouldn't say that it's typical, especially with how much we've had over a short period of time. "We are prone to those above average rainfall conditions basically just because of La Nina so it can exacerbate the already unstable conditions that we usually get in the summer."

