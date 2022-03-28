news, local-news,

REDLANDS United have turned their fortunes around ahead of a trip to Toowoomba, downing Mitchelton FC 4-0 at home thanks to a man of the match performance from Ryo Emoto. The Red Devils were on the front foot from kick-off and went close to scoring within the first minute when Ben Njie squeezed a shot just wide of goal. Redlands' speed of play continued to outpace and put Mitchelton under pressure, with their brand of quick one-touch football creating plenty of opportunities. The deadlock was broken on 38 minutes when Ryo Emoto calmly slotted the ball past a despairing keeper on the back of good lead-up play from Guil Santana and James Bonomi. The Red Devils continued to mount pressure and created further opportunities, but were unable to add to the scoreline before half-time and went into the break at 1-0. Mitchelton came out strong in the second half, trying to work their way back into the game, but with keeper Joel D'Cruz in fine form, Redlands were able to repel the visitor's attacking forays. Redlands captain Gabriel Hawash extend the Red Devil's lead in the 58th minute, turning and firing past the opposition keeper after a long throw from Angus Broderick. The game continued in the same vain from there, with Redlands pushing forward and Mitchelton trying to counter, until the 85th minute when Mitchelton were awarded a penalty but failed to convert. During the very next play, Guil Santana was put through the defensive line to calmly extend the lead to 3-0. As the game moved into extra time, man of the match Emoto hit a volley from outside the box to finish the game in style and hand Redlands a 4-0 win on home turf. Head coach Graham Harvey said his team's performance was far better than last week against Rochedale Rovers. "I was highly critical of the boys last week so this week I think it's important to give them credit, without the ball they worked very hard and maintained their shape," he said. "In both halves we still had a little dip which is something we will work on. Obviously I'm being overly critical but in the moments we were on top we scored and that's a sign of a team finding their form. "Now we have to ensure we go away to Toowoomba next weekend and continue the work." Redlands make the trip up the range to take on the in-form SWQ Thunder at Clive Berghofer Stadium in Toowoomba on Sunday at 3pm. Read more local sport news here

