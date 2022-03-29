news, local-news,

BOTH Redlands Tigers grand final teams are in a good position after the first weekend of play, with sixth grade having already wrapped up first-innings points against South Brisbane. Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Souths lost wickets fairly regularly around small rain interruptions at Peter Burge Oval. All bowlers contributed well but Jay Kildey was the standout, claiming 3/28 off 21 overs. He was well supported by Brayden Hayes (2/5) and Ethan Catlow-Elliott (2/20) as the visitors were dismissed for 151. In reply, Redlands got off to a reasonably good start thanks to Bobby Nair (43) and Justin Kersey (34) and were 4/116 at one stage. However, a middle to lower order collapse saw them bowled out for 178. Resistance from the tail ensured they passed Souths' first innings score with a small lead of 27 runs. With some inclement weather expected this week, Redlands will consider themselves the team with a slight advantage, needing only a first innings victory to retain the premiership. Third grade, who require a first innings win, won the toss and batted first in their grand final clash against Gold Coast at Bill Pippen Oval. The wickets of Fraser and Drennan were lost early, leaving Tigers at 2/17, but Harry Short (68) and Damyn Waddups (70) then combined for a 109-run partnership to stabilise the innings. The experience of Trent Conwell shone through as he made a well compiled 40 to continue the good work of Waddups and Short. Gold Coast bounced back with quick wickets throughout the lower order, but it was a last-wicket partnership of 69 between Weier and Jess (50*) that got Tigers to a total of 299. A touch over 40 overs were bowled in Gold Coast's innings and the home side finished 2/64 at stumps on day two of the four-day match. Redlands will consider themselves as the team with the upper hand, with Gold Coast trailing by 235 runs at the halfway mark. The grand final matches continue next Saturday and Sunday. Sixth grade are the only side playing at home and resume their clash with Gold Coast at Peter Burge Oval in Wellington Point. Read more local sport news here

Redlands Tigers teams make headway on opening weekend of grand final shootout