Redland City Council has opened sandbagging stations across the Redlands for the community as the weather bureau issues severe weather warnings. The Bureau of Meteorology expects heavy rain today to continue until Wednesday when it will ease. Sandbagging stations have been opened at across the Redlands to help residents prepare for possible damage to their property. Council Depot Cleveland at 199-205 South Street is open Monday until 6pm and Tuesday March 29 from 7am-6pm. Other sandbagging stations on the islands will be self service. Council Depot Dunwich at 11-37 Mitchell Cresent, North Stradbroke Island is open from 10am Monday where sandbags are supplied but residents must bring their own shovel. Council Depot Russell Island at 6 Cambridge Rd is open from 10am where sandbags are supplied but residents must bring their own shovel. Residents on Lamb, Karragarra and Coochiemudlo islands can collect sandbags from Lamb Island Rural Fire Station at 12 Lucas Drive, Karragarra Rural Fire Brigade at 11 Noyes Road and Coochie Men's Shed at 54-45 Elizabeth Street. Information on how to properly use sandbags, including filling them, can be found on the SES website. For assistance contact the SES on 132 500 to log a job, which will be prioritised and tasked. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if the situation is life-threatening. Call Energex on 13 19 62 to report fallen powerlines, stay clear and warn others. Call Council on 3829 8999 to report fallen branches on public spaces across the city. Never walk, ride or drive through floodwaters, seek shelter inoors and never under trees and avoid using the telephone during thunderstorms.

Sandbagging stations open as Redlands prepares for heavy rain