TWO Redlands Tigers young guns have won selection in the Queensland Metro side to play at the under 19 National Championships after stand-out performances at club level this season. Stephan Muller and Jack Sinfield will play under former Australian fast bowler Ryan Harris and former Queensland Bulls batsman Greg Moller during the tournament in April. The teenagers had stand-out seasons for Redlands Tigers in the Premier Grade Cricket Competition, with Muller scoring his maiden first grade century and Sinfield claiming 27 wickets across all formats. Tigers president Sean Lloyd said they were highly deserving of their place in the squad for the championships in Mackay. "Their enthusiasm and experience will go a long way to the success of the team," he said. "I think there is opportunities for both players to enter into our state [team] and to the Brisbane Heat franchise, which will lead onto bigger and better things. "I am aware as president that there is a lot of eyes on them from higher up and they're watching them with a lot of interest. "The enthusiasm out there for the guys is enormous and we are just waiting for the further successes that will come their way." Queensland Metro assistant coach Greg Moller also has strong ties to Redlands, having played first grade at the club and served as selector. He played 21 first class games for Queensland between 2007 and 2014, scoring 922 runs in 38 innings at an average of 24.26. Sinfield has had a successful couple of years, having been called into the Brisbane Heat Big Bash League squad in late 2020 and earning selection in the 15-man Australian under 19 world cup squad earlier this year. Muller has been selected for the under 19 national championships on the back of a stellar showing for Redlands at first grade level this season, where he played nine games for 222 runs. Lloyd was very impressed with the youngster's 143 against Toombul, which helped Redlands to a big win away from home in February. "He clobbered it with style. He got stuck into it well and truly. I thought he could have gone on for 200," he said. "He is just that sort of personality that during the innings, I don't think a block of ice would have melted in his mouth, he was that cool." The National Championships will be held from April 7 to 14. Read more local sport news here

Jordan Crick