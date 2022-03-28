news, local-news, cycling, community, ideas, Birkdale precinct, groups, youth, grants, applications

Cycling, theatre plays and sustainability projects are some of many included in community ideas Redland City Council will embrace to bring the Birkdale Community Precinct to life. Community groups have been given the chance to bring the Birkdale Community Precinct to life with activities bringing Redland residents together. Nine Redlands Coast groups have been awarded seed funding to develop ideas for community-focused activities at the precinct, which is still in the planning phase. Last month, council invited schools, youth groups and community members to apply for the pilot Birkdale Community Partnerships Program. Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said it would be exciting to look towards the long-term future of the 62-hectare site at community open days later in the year. "The successful applicants will now work on their concepts to a stage where they can be tested onsite at this year's upcoming Birkdale Community Precinct Info Days," Ms Williams said. "From visual art to virtual reality, from cycling to recycling, the ideas really enforce the aim of this program, which is to achieve positive long-term social, environmental and economic impacts from the community's interaction with the precinct now and over generations to come. "This collaboration between Council and community is among plans being created for the community to get onto, use and enjoy Birkdale Community Precinct as opportunities arise." The grants of $500-$1000 for community groups and $2000 for schools and youth groups, were awarded to groups who will test their project ideas at upcoming open days. COMMUNITY GROUPS SCHOOL/YOUTH GROUPS

Grants awarded to support community ideas on Birkdale Precinct