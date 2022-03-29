Not-for-profit groups celebrate Redlands Youth with free events
Paint and sip, skate park jams, movies on the oval and a fun day will make up Youth Week celebrations across Redlands Coast this year.
Redland City Council will celebrate its youngest residents by supporting free events during Queensland Youth Week from April 1-11.
Council has provided four not-for-profit groups with up to $1500 funding to run events.
Mayor Karen Williams said the grants would give young people of Redlands the chance to have some fun.
"Council recognises that young people make a significant contribution to our city and we are committed to ensuring they have safe spaces to meet, things to do and that they feel connected to their community," she said.
"These grants, which Council is offering for the second year, recognise the great work our local organisations do in supporting our young people and will help them to deliver a free event or activity during Queensland Youth Week.
"We are pleased with the range of activities being held, from paint and sip events to a movie night, skate park jam and an outdoor event with an obstacle course."
The scheme run last year facilitated rock climbing, an escape room, parkour, a movie in the park and more events.
The successful Redlands Coast Youth Week Grant recipients and their funded activities are:
- Redland Community Centre in Capalaba is running two paint and sip (Cocoa and Canvas) events for young people aged 18-25 years on 7 and 8 April.
- YMCA is holding a Skate Park Jam at Cascade Gardens skate park in Victoria Point on 6 April and an Amplify Jam Night at the LINK (YMCA Vocational School) on 8 April, aimed at young people aged 15-25 years.
- Redlands PCYC in partnership with the Queensland Police Service will be running a pizza and movie night on the Dunwich State School oval on 6 April.
- The Cage Youth Foundation at Redland Bay will hold a fun day on 5 April for those aged 12-18, with soccer darts, an obstacle course, grab the flag nerf game and an art space activity.
All events are free. For more information, contact the organisations.