Paint and sip, skate park jams, movies on the oval and a fun day will make up Youth Week celebrations across Redlands Coast this year. Redland City Council will celebrate its youngest residents by supporting free events during Queensland Youth Week from April 1-11. Council has provided four not-for-profit groups with up to $1500 funding to run events. Mayor Karen Williams said the grants would give young people of Redlands the chance to have some fun. "Council recognises that young people make a significant contribution to our city and we are committed to ensuring they have safe spaces to meet, things to do and that they feel connected to their community," she said. "These grants, which Council is offering for the second year, recognise the great work our local organisations do in supporting our young people and will help them to deliver a free event or activity during Queensland Youth Week. "We are pleased with the range of activities being held, from paint and sip events to a movie night, skate park jam and an outdoor event with an obstacle course." The scheme run last year facilitated rock climbing, an escape room, parkour, a movie in the park and more events. The successful Redlands Coast Youth Week Grant recipients and their funded activities are: All events are free. For more information, contact the organisations.

