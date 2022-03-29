news, property, property, house, real estate view

LOOKING for a new home? This handy map of homes that are on the market will help your search. Redland City is the beautiful bayside region of South East Queensland, encompassing the islands off Moreton Bay. Attracting a range of residents including retirees, young professionals and families who flock here for the great schools and friendly communities, the Redlands is a beautiful place to live and work, while maintaining a close link to the city of Brisbane. Also see the current House of the week: If you are looking for a family-friendly lifestyle, consider looking within the Redlands. If you are looking for something more rural look to the open spaces of Mount Cotton and Sheldon; Capalaba offers a more city vibe; Wellington Point offers stunning homes just minutes from the water; to the south is Redland Bay and Victoria Point which has a small town community feel; or maybe the canal life offer by Raby Bay is more your style. Here you'll find many fine examples of Australian character homes right through the the latest developments and land releases and stunning multi-million dollar homes with access off your back patio out to Moreton Bay. Click on the map below and zoom in on the desired suburb. Simply click on the pin for all the details.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5Xj5RPCKdk6kSmUpmfZzuK/4f77bb36-0ed3-4be1-802b-5ac8bf2f5b01.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

On the Market: March 30 - April 13, 2022 | Redlands