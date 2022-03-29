news, local-news,

BASKETBALL globetrotter Ariana Moorer has travelled thousands of kilometres to play for RedCity Roar in the upcoming 2022 NBL1 North season. It is the second time she has made her way to Queensland for basketball, having been a part of the Gold Coast Rollers side that made the QBL women's grand final in 2019. Moorer, from Virginia in the United States, said she was looking forward to playing under coach Cassie Dover again at the Cleveland-based RedCity Roar. "When I was here the first time, Australia felt like home," she said. "They really treated me like family. "It's a new team, it's a new city but it's the same head coach, so I have some familiarity there." Moorer played more than 130 games for the University of Virginia between 2008 and 2012, averaging 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in her final season. Her career resume also includes appearances for clubs in Poland, Iceland and Greece. She told the Redland City Bulletin it had been a privilege to take her passion all over the world. "I travel around the world, playing in as many places as I can," she said. "It is a huge blessing. You don't think this basketball filled with air can take you places. "The people you meet and the connections you make are definitely worth it." Moorer said she enjoyed Australia's laid-back lifestyle, beaches and food. "The lingo is different, but I tend to catch on pretty quickly," she said. "I find the food to be incredible here and the beaches are beautiful. "Once you have been to a beach here [nothing] really compares." Read more local sport news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/36464d4e-09de-4a06-b6c5-af53b877dd5a.PNG/r232_0_2303_1170_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg