Over 91 years, Routledge family matriarch Glenie of Thornside has lived to see four generations of her family come to be. Ms Routledge's daughter Cecily Leaver had her daughter Fiona Henderson, who's daughter Robyn Gibson recently gave birth to baby boy Miles Kitching. Ms Routledge has lived in the Redlands since she was 15 and worked at a Chemist on Bloomfield Street at Cleveland while her father and uncles owned farms at Victoria Point and served in WWII. She met her husband, Thomas Routledge at weekly dances at the Redlands RSL where her uncle served as the president for many years. They raised their family with five children on the farm and eldest daughter Ms Leaver said the Redlands was the perfect place to grow up. "All the family lives in the Redlands and has for a long time," she said "My dad and his dad lived at Victoria Point on the farm and I was born at St Anne's Hospital in Cleveland and went to Victoria Point school. "I still live here at 73 and I just love it, I'm going to stay here forever I think." Ms Henderson and Ms Gibson now live in Wynnum. Great-grandmother Ms Leaver said her family was always excited to welcome a new member and got together to celebrate. "We get excited if we've got a baby for Christmas and Miles was our baby last year," Ms Leaver said. "As long as Mum is alive we will all get together for a party for Christmas because it's a very special time of year for us. "Everyone has grown up and have their own families now but we will always find a time to celebrate." The Routledge family has always been active in the Redlands community, through their businesses, football, netball and just being out and about. She said she felt special to be part of such a big, close-knit family. "We all look at mum and say 'well it's all your fault' because everyone in our family lives so long," Ms Leaver said. "We all feel very lucky because some people don't even have grandparents, but even my grandmother lived for very long." She said Ms Routledge credited her long life to one beer a day and growing up on a farm. Ms Leaver said she hoped to see more babies join little Miles to help her family grow in the future.

