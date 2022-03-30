news, local-news, RLOA, office, open, NDIS, disability, aged care, support, redland bay

Disability and aged care support has been welcomed in the Redlands as a new NDIS provider opens an office at Redland Bay to help more residents. Rural Lifestyle Options Australia (RLOA) is a not-for-profit community service provider assisting people living with disabilities across south-east Queensland and northern New South Wales. The organisation supports 14 NDIS participants in the Redlands and on the Southern Moreton Bay Islands and opened a new main office at Donald Road, Redland Bay. RLOA Chairperson and organisation Co-founder, Carole Caswell said RLOA would broaden services to include Aged Care Home Care support by July. "It is truly wonderful to see our organisation grow to be in a position to deliver our bespoke disability supports within the Redlands and SMBI communities, which is now home to our Main Office." "I've experienced great personal and professional satisfaction from seeing RLOA grow from strength to strength and I am truly proud of how far we have come as an organisation and of our team of highly skilled and qualified staff." Member for Redlands, Kim Richards said the region would benefit from the not-for-profit organisation's commitment to the bayside. "They will provide much needed access to services in both the NDIS and My Aged Care space that will be great for Redlanders with support being offered on both mainland and across the islands of our Redlands Coast," she said. Local Councillor Julie Talty (Division 6), Deputy Mayor of Redland City opened the office with other councillors and Redlands MP Kim Richards. Other guests were the RLOA's Board of Directors, members of staff, neighbouring local businesses and participants currently receiving their services. A 'Welcome to Country' delivered by Redlands local and RLOA's NDIS Intake Officer Gemma Hitchcock and Reconciliation Action Plan Working Group members.

Redlands disability, aged care support grows with NDIS provider