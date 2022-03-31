news, local-news, boat safety, boaties, moreton bay, raby bay VMR, Easter, school holidays, marine, water

As families head out on the water over the Easter school holidays, Raby Bay Volunteer Marine Rescue has warned boaties to stay safe on Moreton Bay. With three consecutive long weekends in April-May for Anzac Day, Easter and May Day celebrations, the VMR is expecting an increase in calls for assistance. To ease the load, Raby Bay VMR Commodore Peter McKendry has called for boaties to take all precautions and prepare for anything when taking the water with their families. "We live in a lovely part of the world and the Easter period is always a busy time for us with a lot of boaties taking advantage of the good weather conditions this time of year," he said. "Usually it's when the weather turns bad that the calls come in thick and fast for us. "They find a position one night and if the weather turns they can be in a different area the following morning. "Having electrical equipment on overnight is also a reason we get calls for assistance with flat batteries and jump starts." Mr McKendry said boaties should ensure their equipment is up to date and tell people where they are planning on going in the bay. "To log on with your local VMR squadron costs nothing and you're just telling someone where you are going just in case something does happen and you can't contact us," he said. "If they haven't come back by the time they said they would, we know where they are and can at least start enquiries. "The benefits of logging on far outweigh the risks." He said boaties should be aware that lots of boats will be on the water these holidays. "There are only a limited amount of boat ramps in Redlands and we usually end up with hundreds of vessels trying to launch," Mr McKendry said. "It's a busy time for all and everybody wants to get out and enjoy our lovely area of coast, so just be patient."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/2131d311-e111-4ea7-bcfe-8d37854e2af5.jpg/r0_278_720_685_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg