THE Cleveland Sands Hotel will expand its sports bar into the neighbouring TAB and get an updated beer garden as part of a $1.65 million facelift. Renovations at the popular Middle Street pub will take place over about 18 weeks and could provide a significant shot in the arm for the struggling music industry. The Redland City Bulletin can reveal upgrades will include a refreshed courtyard and beer garden that will cater for up to 200 people. The pub's sports bar footprint will expand into the neighbouring TAB building, creating an entertainment hub and giving the venue more capacity to host touring bands. Australian Venue Co Queensland state manager Scott Brydson said several customers were coming out for entertainment events with COVID restrictions scaled back. "The capacity limits have dropped right down in Queensland and masks are off, so it has given us an opportunity to test and trial again," he said. "This is a landmark venue for us. "We spent some money on it many years ago, so it still looks quite good, but there was an opportunity for us to update as we do at our venues quite frequently. "We saw some pretty big opportunities around this particular venue. There was a TAB agency nearly under the same roof as us and we have taken possession of that lease. "We are taking that extra space to build a larger sports bar which will have the capacity to look after touring bands." Mr Brydson said an updated bar, permanent stage and green room would be built in the expanded area. "The room will have really good sound and acoustic equipment to contain the entertainment noise," he said. "A green room is something you need to have for travelling acts. The room capacity, we are hoping for that to be somewhere around the 500 mark. "You need that kind of space and capacity to look after the kind of gigs that we will be housing." The increased venue size will mean more job opportunities for locals. "With the expansion and the footprint of the sports bar going into the old TAB agency next door, we will certainly be looking for more people locally," Mr Brydson said. "[That] is from a food and beverage aspect and support for the entertainment we put on." Australian Venue Co-chief operating officer Craig Ellison said the updated venue would offer locals a day or night out under one roof. "The new sports bar and beer garden will be enjoyed all year round and we're bringing a cracking lineup of major touring acts to the pub," he said. The Cleveland Sands bistro and gaming room will operate as normal during the renovations, with the hotel slated for a full reopening in mid-winter. Read more local news here

