After two days of heavy rain which caused flash flooding across south-east Queensland, the weather bureau expects conditions to clear towards the end of the week. BOM meteorologist Brooke Pagel said severe thunderstorm warnings had been issued in Redlands, Logan and the Scenic Rim on Monday. "By Wednesday that will ease off to partly cloudy conditions and it will stabilise after that," Ms Pagel said. Cloudy conditions will remain all the way through to Monday with a very low chance of showers from Wednesday onwards. In the Redlands maximum temperatures in the mid 20s during the rain will rise as high as 28 degrees throughout the week with minimums of 17, possibly 15 degrees on Saturday. Winds will be southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h, becoming light before dawn and west to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning. Large and powerful surf conditions in the early morning are expected to be hazardous for fishers, swimmers and surfers on Wednesday In the Logan area, temperatures could get as high as 29 degrees once the rain eases with a very low chance of rain throughout the week. Overnight minimums are also expected to drop as low as 15 degrees. In the Scenic Rim, maximums will sit at 27-28 degrees until Monday, with a possible minimum temperature of 14 degrees.

