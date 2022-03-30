Redland Bay Hotel goes pink for breast cancer

news, local-news, project pink, alh group, breast cancer, pa research group

The Redland Bay Hotel will be one of three local pubs to turn pink for the duration of April and May to support breast cancer research conducted by the PA Research Foundation. Each of the pubs will be decked out in Project Pink posters, donation boxes and bunting, and nominated Project Pink champions will wear pink shirts and pink aprons. Ainsleigh Johnson, one of this year's Project Pink champions, said she was proud to support the cause, which she is passionate about. "My grandmother and my great aunt both had breast cancer," she said. "They survived it thankfully, but I'm really passionate about women's health and breast cancer research in particular." The partnership between pub owners ALH Group and the Foundation has lasted for over a decade and has raised over $3 million since 2009. Ms Johnson said the campaign was important as not only did it support valuable research, but also challenged norms. "Personally, I think it's a really good initiative that ALH Group does with the PA Research Foundation," she said. "Pubs are so male-dominated, it's great that ALH can come together and support women's health and breast cancer every year." Last year, ALH Group was able to raise $324299 for the Foundation, the second-highest total in the partnership's history. PA Research Foundation Chief Executive Officer Damian Topp said the campaign was valuable to both researchers and breast cancer patients alike. "Thanks to ALH Group and their venues and staff in the Redland region, we've provided research funding into promising combination therapies for HER2 and ER positive breast cancer and helped establish a Breast Cancer Institute and Familial Breast Cancer Clinic," Mr Topp said. "In November we committed funding to a study into a DNA biomarker in the blood of triple negative breast cancer patients, an aggressive form of breast cancer that tends to occur in younger women. "We couldn't have done this without ALH's commitment to Project Pink." Mr Topp also said the importance of the campaign extended beyond raising funds for research. "We are so thankful to the staff of all seven venues for championing Project Pink in the Bayside community," he said. "Project Pink does more than just raise funds; it sparks conversations and raises awareness and reaffirms the need to keep driving research into new treatment methods and diagnostic options for breast cancer." Funds will be raised by each of the venues through a variety of events, including raffles, competitions, Mother's Day lunches and more. The other Redlands venues taking part in the initiative are:

