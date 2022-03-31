news, local-news,

STALWARTS, captains and teenage representative players are among the top-performing players at Redlands Tigers Cricket Club for the 2021/22 season. The Redland City Bulletin has compiled a list of the most outstanding batsman and bowlers based on statistics across all regular season games this summer. Two Redlands Tigers teams have made grand finals and the club is gearing up for its annual award ceremony, where the best players will be named. Club president Sean Lloyd has given a rundown on how each player rose to the top in their respective disciplines during the season. 5. Michael Strauss "Another newbie to the Tigers outfit who's settled in well and is forging a name of dependability as an all rounder," Lloyd said. "In his first season 414 runs and 17 wickets, he's no slouch." 4. Jason Grosvenor "I've watched Jason's career with interest since this young man started with Tigers," Lloyd said. "It's just a delight to watch him bat and score mountains of runs." 3. Mark Burt "After hitting the winning runs in sixth grade premiership title last season, Mark has cemented himself as a top order batsman in fourth grade," Lloyd said. 2. Matt Fay "Our ever-reliable fourth-grade captain Matt has cashed in, scoring no fewer than three centuries this summer," Lloyd said. 1. Stephan Muller Teenager Muller has capped a sensational season with selection in the Queensland Metro under 19 side to play at the National Championships in April. The young gun broke through with his maiden first-grade century this season against Toombul. Lloyd said Muller was set up to score big runs in the under 19 tournament. 5. Connor Ahpene "Upon his arrival this season fresh from South Australia, Connor set about dismantling bowling attacks. It's hard to dislike this bloke and we hope he calls himself a Queenslander soon." 4. Jay Kildey "Jay is a confident medium-pace bowler who was largely responsible for sixth grade's premiership win in 2020/21," Lloyd said. "Can he go back-to-back? I say absolutely." 3. Matt Wheeler "Matt is the Michael Bevan of cricket at Redlands Tigers," Lloyd said. "Very reliable and thrives on big game pressure. As a former fifth grade captain himself, he's very popular among the playing group for his no frills cricket." 2. Grant Brix "After a couple of years away chasing his football ambitions, Grant is back where he belongs at Tigers," Lloyd said. "He is a quality all-rounder." 1. Jake Padmore New Tiger Jake Padmore finished the regular season with 20 wickets to his name at an average of just 11.45. Lloyd said he had cemented himself as a go-to all-rounder in the club's lower grades. Liam Smith "I like this bloke, he's the future of Redlands Tigers," Lloyd said. "He has a level head on his shoulders, batting maturity and is ice cool at the crease. The best is yet to come." Michael Nicol "Mick has really settled into the top order, opening the batting for our second Grade team this season with an impressive batting average of 37.73," Lloyd said. Shane Beu "Shane is the quiet determined achiever," Lloyd said. "Up for the challenge, Shane will tear apart all opposition batting orders when the captain needs that go-to spin bowler." Ethan Catlow-Elliott "New generation player Ethan is full of chat and won't back down on the field," Lloyd said. "He's loving his cricket and loving playing for the Tigers even more." Read more local sport news here

