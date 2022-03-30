comment, opinion, so it goes, matching shirts

It's lucky my husband didn't wear that shirt. That was my thought when I saw someone else wearing what is actually a loud, fairly unmissable, Hawiian-ish style party shirt at what was actually a loud, Hawaiian-style party. It was no surprise really that there were other blokes in equally bad shirts. But my husband wore a different loud, fairly unmissable, Hawaiian-ish style party shirt thus dodging a multi coloured fashion bullet. Or so I thought. Because in not wearing his favourite loud, fairly unmissable, Hawaiian-ish style party shirt, he missed out on a lot of high fiving and general frivolity and joy enjoyed by those blokes in matching shirts. There they were hooting and back slapping and giving little jokes about their great taste "in shirts -- wink, wink" and not much else. It seems that men are different to women. For us, there is nothing more mortifying than to walk into a room and see the same outfit worn by someone else. Should this occur (and it does) we tend to avoid the offending fashion doppelganger and pretend from a distance that we haven't noticed the fashion faux pas. We do the proverbial ostrich in the sand, and don't even consider what colour are our tail feathers. The whole experience is fraught with embarrassment and awkward hem pulling. Should we move within cooee of each other (despite both practising avoidance), we awkwardly grab the elephant in the room by the tail and minimally discuss the where and the why of the purchase before moving apart again. It's sort of like two positive magnets opposing one another when they get close. Recently I was watching a photo montage at a friend's birthday and there was I wearing the same top in the photo as I was wearing to the party. Worse still, said top was featured in multiple photos. It was a case of not watching the photo video and hoping no one else noticed. This has to be a first in one of those fashion moments when you are actually that other person in the room wearing identical clothing. Meanwhile, over in the centre of it all is team loud, fairly unmissable, Hawaiian-ish style party shirt, still bumping chests and yahooing, clearly proud to have their excellence in shirt choice celebrated on more than one body. My husband in his non duplicated shirt looked over in there wistfully. Linda Muller

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/6be5fe16-c314-4540-bedd-380943fb87ef_rotated_90.JPG/r0_1616_3456_3569_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg