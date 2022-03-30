news, local-news,

BOWMAN MP Andrew Laming has been ordered to repay more than $10,000 to the Commonwealth after an audit of his travel expenses found he had breached regulations. The long-serving MP has rejected the Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority (IPEA) report and says he will refuse to pay the amount, which includes a 25 per cent loading penalty. The audit found 21 expenses Mr Laming claimed during interstate travel in 2019, including for his wife and children, were inconsistent with legislative provisions. IPEA ruled that the MP's travel from Brisbane to Hobart and a Brisbane to Melbourne return trip, both in June 2019, were not for the purpose of Parliamentary business. Mr Laming has labelled the finding a "contemptible witch-hunt" and said IPEA had "cherry-picked" evidence to arrive at their conclusion. "IPEA's finding that the travel was not Parliamentary enough is false," he said. "For this reason, I categorically reject the report's conclusions and view the process as a witch hunt." In the audit report, IPEA said Mr Laming had not been able to provide evidence that he was a registered speaker at a medical conference in Hobart and that the convener became aware of his attendance at the last minute. It also said Mr Laming's responses to the draft audit were lacking detail and his responses to specific questions "provided inconsistent answers or ignored the question altogether". Mr Laming has refuted statements made in the report, maintaining that his travel was within the scope of Parliamentary business. Responding to an IPEA statement in the report that he had "obfuscated" when asked specific questions, he said office email records from the 2019 calendar year had been lost and were not recoverable. He claimed he had been invited to the medical conference in Hobart and has defended his attendance at a horticultural conference in Melbourne, which the IPEA report said was "restricted to the concluding hour". "I attended to meet all relevant stakeholders [in the] second half of the gala dinner...," he said. "I returned home the following morning. [My] reason for attending was advancing the FoodHub proposal on Commonwealth land. "IPEA has been forced to fabricate a nasty narrative, to obfuscate the reality that the Parliamentary account I provided was precisely what they discovered I did ..." Mr Laming has been ordered to repay the Commonwealth $10,360, which includes a $2072 loading penalty. Read the IPEA report here. Read more local news here

