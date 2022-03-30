news, local-news, budget, 2022, funding, election, politics, donisha duff, henry pike, redlands

The Liberal-National Government's 2022 Budget promises to relieve the cost of living, invest in essential services and create more jobs to help with long-term COVID recovery. However, Labor Party Bowman candidate Donisha Duff says it is only a "sugar hit" that fails to provide long-term investments. LNP Bowman candidate Henry Pike welcomed the budget, which committed to cutting fuel excess in half to save drivers 22 cents a litre and a one-off $420 Cost of Living Tax Offset for low-and-middle-income earners. "Our investments will create new economic opportunities for locals, lifting their standard of living and enabling them to get ahead and not just get by," he said. Mr Pike said pensioners and concession card holders would also get a $250 Cost of Living Payment and other commitments would create jobs and drive the local economy. Ms Duff said the temporary Cost of Living Payments were not enough to alleviate long term pressure. "The 2022 Budget is underwhelming and only provides a short sugar hit," Ms Duff said. "Nothing in this Budget makes up for a decade of attacks on wages, job security and Medicare. "The defining features of this budget are pay that won't keep up with prices and almost nothing to show for a trillion dollars in debt. "There's a one-off cash splash and tax offsets before the election, which will benefit Redlanders earning under $126,000 per year... but there are at least $3 billion in secret cuts after. "It's a ploy for an election, not a plan for a better future." Mr Pike said schemes that benefited the Redlands in the past received more funding in the annual budget, including the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program and the Stronger Communities Program. The budget also confirmed a $4.8 million Federal Government Contribution towards the Panorama Drive-Wellington Street Upgrade in the next year under $15 million for the Commonwealth's Urban Congestion Fund. "It is promising to see that despite this strong investment over the next five years, the Budget will be over $103 billion better off compared to previous projections," Mr Pike said. "Despite Australia's challenges, our economic recovery is leading the world. "We are heading into a highly uncertain economic and geopolitical climate and we need to keep the Coalition Government delivering a strong economy and a stronger future." Ms Duff said issues in need of urgent attention were not addressed. "The 2022 Budget has confirmed the Morrison Government has no intention of ever establishing its long-promised national anti-corruption commission," she said. "In the 1200 days since making that promise, Mr Morrison has never even brought a bill before the Parliament to introduce a National Anti-Corruption Commission. The budget confirms that if re-elected, he has no intention of ever changing that. "Meanwhile, scandal after scandal goes unchecked."

