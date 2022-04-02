news, local-news, hockey, redands hockey association, sport, athletes, field, game, play, pre-season

Redland Hockey players are gearing up for another successful season as new and returning players get ready for a fierce competition. The Redlands Hockey Association (RHA) has started pre-season coaching workshops to help players up their game before the upcoming season. The association facilitates about 30 teams from ages 7-17 in a mixed competition, as well as senior men's and women's teams RHA Administrator Anne Swann said many players were keen for the season ahead. "We're most looking forward to getting out there and starting the season, seeing the juniors meld into a team and grow in confidence and skills this week," she said. "We're also looking forward to welcoming the Logan Hockey Club again to our junior and senior competitions." RHA fixtures are played at Henry Ziegenfusz Park on Fitzroy Street, Cleveland on Saturdays from April-September. Ms Swann said it would be some tough competition for players across all age groups. "As we play within out association each week we work very hard at the start of the season to ensure that teams are evenly spread and well matched so that each week the competition is challenging and wins are hard fought for," she said. "We do have a few senior women and men's teams that play in the Brisbane competition and they performed extremely well last season and have started this season off very strongly. "Our Sunday womens team, which is aimed at our 16-35 age group have started the season off very well with winning three out of three games so far." Some younger players have already been honing their skills at pre-season coaching workshops and skills sessions with players from the Brisbane Blaze field hockey team last weekend. Throughout the season the RHA will run more events and workshops on nutrition, injury prevention, umpire training and mentoring, as well as skill clinics with elite hockey players. The association also has representative opportunities for U13 and U18 players in the June/July school holidays, as well as the masters men and women's state championships in May and June. To get involved with the RHA, contact info@redlandshockey.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/ce8f1327-d2a2-4f66-82af-e88e5a3eb60b.jpg/r5_191_2042_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg