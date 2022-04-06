Local Redland Bay Discount Drug Store has had a make-over - same great team, same great service and now with an expanded range and offering. Pharmacists, Evelyn, Fiona and Shona, have this week opened the doors of their refurbished pharmacy under the WholeLife Pharmacy & Healthfoods brand. The team at Redland Bay will continue to offer all the same pharmacy products and services that they previously did plus much more. The new range includes one of Australia's largest ranges of health, wellbeing and lifestyle ranges in the Brisbane area. Included are popular natural beauty product brands including RAWW Cosmetics, Ere Perez, Sienna Byron Bay, The Jojoba Company, Eco Minerals and trending brands such as A Little Bit Hippy and Butt Naked. Likewise, the new pharmacy will offer a large range of fridge and freezer products incorporating vegan, gluten-free, lactose-free and locally produced products. And when it comes to whole foods, shoppers will find shelves lined with natural ingredients from raw nuts through to baking favourites and snacking options. To compliment the expanded product offering, Redland Bay WholeLife Pharmacy & Healthfoods will also have two new consult rooms to accommodate the range of clinics offered including: The highly experienced pharmacists provide a wide range of vaccinations, including COVID-19, influenza, measles mumps rubella, whooping cough and more. Medication reviews and personal medication information are also available in the privacy of the brand-new, comfortable consult rooms and a Justice of the Peace service is available Tuesdays, 2pm - 4.30pm. Together with a complete range of pharmacy and wellness products, WholeLife Pharmacy & Healthfoods supports you through both wellness and illness as a single wellbeing destination.

