Orchids are opening up as the weather cools down for the Redlands Orchid Society's annual Autumn Show. The 2022 Autumn show will be held Saturday April 23 at the Redlands Multi Sports Club at Birkdale's Judy Holt Park from 8.30am-3pm. Redlands Orchid Society committee member Tom Edmonds said orchids would bloom just in time for the annual show. "There will be an amazing display of award quality orchids on display as well as a large quantity of economically priced orchids for sale" Mr Edmonds said. The car park at the venue has also been completely refurbished with more than 100 parks available. Last year's Spring Show was the Society's 50th anniversary and the biggest show in it's history. Mr Edmonds said a large percentage of funds went back to a good cause. "We will again be supporting the Redlands Hospital Auxiliary who will be at the show selling craft items... last year we gave them the largest donation ever," he said. There will be refreshments available from the club bistro as well as raffles throughout the day. Orchid maintenance products will be available for purchase and potting demonstrations will be on every hour. Adults are $3 and children can get in for free. The Redlands Orchid Society is always welcoming new members, and holds a meeting at the club on the third Tuesday of each month. To find out more or join, visit the group's Facebook page or the website.

