news, local-news,

A QAFL captain poll has revealed former Brisbane Lions player Matt Hammelmann is the overwhelming favourite to take out the Ray Hughson Medal for leading goal-kicker this season. Redland-Victoria Point Sharks players Caleb Franks and Scott Miller were also picked to be in the running for the QAFL best and fairest award, despite Matt Payne from Wilston Grange winning the most captain votes. Hammelmann, who played 12 AFL games for the Lions between 2015 and 2017, returns to Redlands after two seasons away. He comes to the club on the back of an outstanding season for Aspley in the VFL, where he kicked 42 goals in just 10 games despite the Hornets picking up the wooden spoon in 2021. The 26-year-old polled eight votes to be picked as favourite for the Ray Hughson Medal in 2022, with his closest competitor Broadbeach's Jordan Moncrieff. Redland-Victoria Point coach Phil Carse said the club was happy with the way it had recruited for the new season. "I think our list is definitely stronger but a lot of other clubs have recruited really well too," he said. The QAFL season kicks off this weekend, with the Sharks taking on rivals Morningside at Jack Esplen Oval in the Saturday 2pm time slot. Redland-Victoria Point were not one of the captain's favourites to win the 2022 QAFL premiership, with most of the votes going to Gold Cost clubs Broadbeach and Labrador. The club has several new and returning players on board for the 2022 season, including James Rayner, Jack Rolls and Dean Benson. Read more local sport news here

