Secure the ultimate 'pot o' gold'

Property details: Presenting a rare opportunity positioned in the very heart of Dunwich on North Stradbroke Island capturing uninterrupted water views as far as the eye can see. This is one of the best development sites without a doubt with views out to the bay across Ron Stark Oval and located adjacent to Junner Street ferry terminal. With the proposed $1.4 billion Toondah Harbour development set to drive the economic development of the state and surrounding communities, this piece of island real estate is one to secure. Zoned Local Centre, demolish, develop and take advantage of demand for redevelopment adding to your property portfolio. The block is 602 square metres with dual access from Ballow Road and Jack Lane. There is a three bedroom unit and further downstairs storage rooms with extra toilet and shower and access to Jack Lane. Accessing Ballow Road is a commercial space, currently Salt Water Murris Quandamooka Art Callery. The dwellings are leased and generating income, and within walking distance to Dunwich State School and the City Hall. Click HERE to see the latest real estate E-edition.

