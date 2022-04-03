community,

STAFF at Redlands Veterinary Clinic had a brush with fame during filming for US television series Joe vs Carole. The show, which has been released on subscription streaming service Stan, follows the long-running feud between 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. Filmed in Queensland, the series stars Hollywood actors Kate McKinnon - known for her work on Saturday Night Live - and How I Met Your Mother talent Kyle MacLachlan. Thornlands vet Dr Katria Lovell said filming at the clinic took place over about two or three days, with actors on site for about 48 hours in total. "The crew were great," Dr Lovell said. "They let a few of the girls get involved. "They spent the bulk of their time in the horse hospital, particularly the equine surgery, because they needed a facility big enough to simulate the tiger having veterinary work done. "They spent a lot of time in the grounds of the clinic, like the car park and the gardens. They let our team members watch some of the filming and meet some of the cast. "Because we had to keep the small animal practice open during the filming, they provided security to make sure clients could get in and out without too much drama." A number of Redlands locations feature in the series, including Alexandra Hills, Capalaba, Thornlands and Raby Bay. Dr Lovell said staff had to keep tight lipped about filming at the clinic, which took place at the end of 2021. "On the first day of filming, so many clients cottoned-on because there were tiger-themed things all around the area," she said. "The crew were wonderful to work with, just very considerate and easy to get along with. "It was incredible seeing them in action. I think they said they had something like 200 crew working on the scenes they filmed at our place. "It was amazing the amount of equipment and the personnel that were involved." The long-standing vet clinic, which opened in 1978, features in a few of the show's scenes and staff are planning to get together for a team viewing in the coming weeks. Read more local news here

Redlands Veterinary Clinic staff rub shoulders with Hollywood actors during filming for Joe vs Carole TV series Jordan Crick