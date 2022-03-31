news, local-news, budget, residents, have your say, opinions, views, funding, roads, infrastructure

Redland voters have had their say on the 2022 budget, with punters agreeing it fails to address urgent issues. The 2022 budget aims to relieve pressure on the cost of living for Australians with temporary measures to cut fuel and one-off tax payments putting cash in pockets. Investments have also been committed to infrastructure programs, small capital businesses and trades. Young people and first home buyers received little to no reassurance that their futures would be secure through the 2022 budget. Wellington Point resident Debbie Swain, 62, said the budget funding should be put towards building and supporting Australian communities. "Giving people a one-off payment honestly doesn't do anything because of how much the cost of living has increased," Ms Swain said. "It sounds good, but it's just a one to two-week fix. "Redlands is far behind the ball on roads and ferry systems. "Promises are made and normally never kept even though our population is increasing." Cleveland resident Angie, 40, said she was pleased about the $4.8 million committed to the Commonwealth's Urban Congestion Fund to upgrade Panorama Drive and Wellington Street. "It's about time the roads were upgraded to relieve the congestion. I can never get to my train on time in the mornings because Panorama is so busy," she said. "But all we really got was this funding for roads. Will we see any of the funding for domestic violence support?" Thornlands resident Ben Standring, 18, said the budget had failed to give a long term response to urgent issues and left young people like himself worried about the future. "Despite one of the federal budget goals to improve skills and work for businesses adapting to the changing economy, the younger generation heading into an unstable workforce has received no new policies to improve our future of work and living," Mr Standring said "This budget isn't overly desirable when the country's most knowledgeable age bracket in terms of transferable work skills... is left in the cold. "10 years of the high cost of living for low and middle-class income families cannot be overturned by a new budget which will only live to see the six-month guarantee. "With growing changes in the world's economic system and the recent reduction of globalisation as trades between countries becoming stagnant, Australians need a budget promise that will provide them security for the long term." Read more local sport and community news at redlandcitybulletin.com.au

