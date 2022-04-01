news, local-news,

REDLANDS MP Kim Richards says Bowman MP Andrew Laming "does not know what he is talking about" when it comes to the $40 million Redland Bay satellite hospital. Ms Richards' claim came after Mr Laming launched a scathing attack on the Redlands MP and Bowman Labor candidate Donisha Duff, saying the satellite facility would drain Redland Hospital of much-needed resources. The long-serving MP took aim at state and federal Labor, labelling the satellite hospital a "political thought bubble" to help escape "controversies" at the main hospital in Cleveland. He also accused the pair of doing nothing to act on their power to repair the local health system, labelling them political passengers who had their "speeches written for them". Ms Richards said Mr Laming had little to show for his 18 years in the Bowman seat and called for him and LNP candidate Henry Pike to put up or shut up on Redlands healthcare. "Mr Laming clearly doesn't know what he's talking about regarding the satellite hospital, which will provide much-needed healthcare services in renal dialysis, chemotherapy, outpatient services, pathology, ultrasounds and much more to the growing southern Redlands region and islands," she said. "Scott Morrison and Andrew Laming have ignored the findings of the Royal Commission into aged care where today we see patients with dementia unable to be placed in the appropriate care setting and are instead in hospital ward beds putting pressure on our hospitals. "Mr Laming has had 18 years to deliver better for our elderly and he should hang his head in shame on the state of aged care and his government's inaction." Mr Laming challenged Labor representatives to show correspondence of their attempts to fix issues at Redland Hospital. "It [the satellite hospital] may save islanders a bus fare, but most want to get to town to do other things when they have an outpatient appointment," Mr Laming said. "Will there be medical practitioners on-site 24/7, and if so, how many?" Ms Duff said the LNP's inaction had created a crisis across many sectors and the federal government had done nothing but delay, deflect and blame others. "We can't afford another three years of the same," she said. "Our community needs strong direction with leaders who are prepared to make decisions. That will be the difference between the LNP candidate and me." Mr Laming said Ms Richards and Ms Duff were political passengers at a time when fighters were needed to get the hospital back on track. "Labor MPs have fled from my open invitation to a community debate on the hospital chaos for three years," he said. Read more local news here

Outgoing MP Andrew Laming clashes with Labor politicians on Redland Bay satellite hospital and health system Jordan Crick