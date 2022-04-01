news, local-news, volunteers, shine, community event, dedicated, celebration of, everyday heroes, dedication

Redland volunteers will get some well-deserved recognition at a free community event in Cleveland next month. The Redlands community will come together to celebrate hard working volunteers for National Volunteer Week on Sunday May 14 at Raby Bay Harbour Park. STAR Community Services will acknowledge the contribution of thousands of locals who go out of their way in their free time to help others. Volunteers from all aspects of the community including sporting events, community projects, supporting vulnerable people or responding to natural disasters will be recognised. STAR Community Services CEO Patsy Wilshire said the annual event was a chance to celebrate the work of people who sometimes goes unnoticed. "Since STAR's origins in 1996, hundreds of volunteers have given up their time and efforts to help our community's elderly and people with disability to live independently," she said. "Celebration of Volunteers is an annual event for all of us to celebrate and recognise the vital work of our everyday heroes." On top of food stalls, games and a laser display, this year's celebration will feature live entertainment by band sisterMISTER, Redlands Modern Country Music, Redlands City Ukes and Redland Sporting Club Pipe Band. Two Brisbane Broncos players and their mascot Buck will also pay the bayside a visit. Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the event went ahead with the support of council which provided $6200 through round one of its 2021-2022 sponsorship program. "Volunteerism and selflessness are part of our city's identity and Council is proud to support this event, which celebrates our volunteers and the work they do," Ms Williams said. "We are blessed on Redlands Coast to have so many people who freely give of their time and expertise to help others." The event is free for everyone from 12-5.30pm and awards will be given to some of Redlands' most dedicated volunteers. Community groups and not-for-profit organisations are invited to host stall at the Celebration of Volunteers event where they will be able to sell food, drink and other items or fundraise for themselves. Contact Catherine Williams on 3821 6699.

Volunteers to be celebrated for generosity and hard work