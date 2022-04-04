community,

SOBERING survey results have revealed a quarter of Bowman voters delayed purchasing prescribed medication because they could not afford it, while almost three quarters were concerned about healthcare affordability. The figures were part of Pharmacy Guild of Australia commissioned research released in January, which also found that 41 per cent of women in Bowman aged 35-54 and not on a concession had admitted to struggling to pay for medicines in the past three years. Guild national president Professor Trent Twomey said families were being forced to choose between medicines and other essentials like food and fuel. "This is bad news for their health and wellbeing and will translate into a higher burden on hospitals and emergency healthcare," he said. Pharmacist Fiona Watson, of Redland Bay WholeLife Pharmacy and Healthfoods, said she had seen first-hand people struggling to pay for medication. "I had a guy tell me that he couldn't afford his medications for the next couple of weeks and he just wasn't going to take them," she said. "He was on a lot of medication. I said 'we will set up an account for you and help you manage so you can make regular payments and take your medication'. "That is unfortunately a situation that a lot of community pharmacists find themselves in. We live and work in the community and know these people well, so it is very difficult to see them struggling." Bowman Labor candidate Donisha Duff said the rising cost of living was badly impacting those who needed vital medications. "It is disturbing to hear that some people are having to choose between purchasing their medications for the month or their food for the week," she said. Ms Watson said pharmacists "were not trained" to deal with situations where customers asked to prioritise one medication over another because of affordability issues. "Middle income earners and mums with kids, they will come in with a number of different prescriptions and say 'this one I need today, I will come back for this one on Thursday when I get paid'," she said. "That puts us in a very difficult position as a medicines expert, because generally speaking most medications are pretty important and it can be a bit of a challenge." "The general cost of living is increasing and medications, from my perspective, are not the same as other items of commerce. They are an essential part of people's healthcare. "I think what community pharmacists are trying to highlight is there are people falling through the gaps in terms of getting a benefit." Prof Twomey said health and cost of living were the two biggest issues for voters at the upcoming federal election. "There aren't many levers the Government can pull to reduce the cost of living, but it does have the ability to make PBS medicines more affordable for middle income households," he said. "For many households, these medicines are the cost of staying alive."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/9059dfc7-57d1-49d2-b657-8317447d3ff3.jpg/r0_64_940_595_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg