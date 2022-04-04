news, local-news, volleyball, game, match, set, winners, premier league, teams, sport

Redland Volleyball players are preparing for their best season yet as participation numbers rise and athletes develop their skills on the court. Last year's season was successful for the Redlands Volleyball Association after the U15 boys' team brought home gold with a two sets to zero win over Dragons Volleyball. The U15 girls' team won bronze, and women's head coach Catherine Birch said she was looking forward to seeing teams improve and hopefully bring home more medals this season. "We are excited to enter 10 teams into the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) this year. "This is the most teams Redlands Volleyball Association has ever entered, and our club continues to experience huge growth in seniors and juniors." "The U15 boys are looking to defend their title, and the U15 girls to build on their bronze medal from 2021. "The U17 boys and girls will have some big competition and we cant wait to see how they go." The club has entered teams in the PVL for U15 boys and girls, and U17 boys team and two girls teams, men's divisions one and two, and womens' divisions one, two and three. Ms Birch said their oppositions were up for some tough competition this season. "We are definitely looking to find some more wins this year as we were taken to 5 set matches in many games last year in the Seniors and were pipped right at the finish line," she said. "We have the athletes to produce some really fantastic results, so hopefully, it all comes together nicely." Ms Birch said the club's biggest competitors should prepare for some hard-fought battles with their fiercest rivals. The senior PVL season begins Sunday, April 24 and the junior season on Friday, May 6. "We have always had a really good rivalry in the girls with Gold Coast Volleyball Club, we've had some really tight games over the last few years and it has been a relatively even match up for 2022," she said. "For the Boys, we always love to take on Easts Volleyball Club. They are local and we usually share a lot of players in between clubs, so it's always thrilling to get a win over them." Read more news at redlandcitybulletin.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/192dbecc-33dc-4398-8e64-397de675ef2b.jpg/r0_68_5322_3075_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg