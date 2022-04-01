news, local-news, darts, peg, results, redlands darts association, game, match, fly, over 50s

Redlands' over 50 are having a blast playing social darts over tea and coffee at the Birkdale Sporting Club every Friday morning. The Redlands Darts Association hosts the weekly meet ups to help older residents make friends and add a fun activity to their week. The group has run the activity for more than 25 years, with about 15-25 players coming along each week. The games are purely social, do not require teams and encourage players to mingle and have a spot of darts whilst enjoying a morning tea. The only requirement is that all players are 50-years-old or older and any players often hang around afterwards for lunch to make a day of it. New players are always welcome and can contact Pat Sorensen on 0409723250 to get involved. Fun Guns 16, Darts Vaders 0; Projectile Disfunctions 9, Jokers 7; Game of Throwns 8, Dumpstarz 8. Highest peg: Men - Bill Potter (135), Women - Amanda Loch (137). Whooo Cares 13, Archers 3; Mix it Up 9, Sonic Death Monkeys 7; Hunger Aims 9, Ducks Nuts 7. Highest peg: Men - Paul Fahey (110), Women - Ann Leslie (55). Bridge Burners 9, What's the Point 5; Red Barons 8, Phantom Throwers 6; 60's are Us 10, 3 Darts to the Wind 4. Highest peg: Men - Luka Walters (72), Women - Pat Sorensen (16). HIGHLIGHTS 180's went to Bill Potter, Dominic Fahey, Laurie Loch (2), Ben Justice (3), Chris Krabbe (2), Alfrieda Fagg, Brett Golding (3), Garry Torrens. Some notable achievements came when Stuart McIlroy got his first ton ever, Hayden Mitchell scored 140 and Lea Smith scored 133 three times.

