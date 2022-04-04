news, local-news, andrew laming, don brown, henry pike, donisha duff, LNP, Labor, letterbox drop, Capalaba

The circulation of Andrew Laming LNP pamphlets campaigning for Bowman candidate Henry Pike has been approved by the independent assessor despite criticisms from Capalaba MP Don Brown in state parliament last week. Last Thursday, Mr Brown told State Parliament he believed Bowman MP Andrew Laming used his electorate allowance to pay for the production and distribution of letterbox pamphlets. "The member [Mr Laming] has used the electorate allowance for campaign purposes-rorting yet again," Mr Brown said in parliament. "I call on Henry Pike to do the right thing by paying back the cost of that flier. "He should not use taxpayers' money to promote himself as a candidate in the election." Parliamentary expenses are assessed and approved by the Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority (IPEA). In response, Mr Pike said that the expense and material were submitted to the Department of Parliamentary Services and approved as within the rules. Mr Laming said it was standard campaign practice. "Of course, it's all pre-approved, and that's done by the LNP," he said. "I'd never do anything if it weren't above board, and it's very common and normal practice that only ever annoys Labor MPs." Last week, Mr Laming was ordered to repay more than $10,000 to the Commonwealth after an audit of his travel expenses found he had breached regulations. Mr Laming rejected the Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority report and said he would refuse to pay the amount, which includes a 25 per cent loading penalty. Labor Bowman candidate Donisha Duff said she supported IPEA processes. "I support their independent assessment on the appropriate use of parliamentary allowances," she said. "In May, it will be up to voters to decide if using parliamentary allowances in this way passes the 'pub test' and whether this is just another representation of how the LNP take the voters of Bowman for granted."

