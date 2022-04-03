news, local-news, tax, labor, lnp, government, clash, history, experts, economy

Bowman LNP and Labor candidates have clashed on tax policies as experts deem it fair to claim LNP governments have a history of higher taxes. An RMIT ABC Fact Check from 2021 found tax revenue as a share of the economy was highest under the Howard LNP Government. LNP Bowman Candidate Henry Pike said the Liberal-National government had established the lowest tax rates in 50 years when he took aim at a Labor policy proposed at the last federal election to increase discretionary tax. He said Australians would have more taxes under a Labor government. "The Labor Party has taken their negative gearing and CGT tax increases off the table but has deliberately left the trust's policy untouched," he said. "You need to measure taxes on the rates of tax, not on revenue collected." The RMIT ABC report found economists recommend using the tax to GDP ratio because it considers changes in the size of the national economy over time. Labor Bowman candidate Donisha Duff said LNP governments had historically left taxpayers worse off than Labor governments. "We know that the Morrison Government is the second-highest taxing government in three decades - second only to John Howard's Government." "After promising eight surpluses and delivering eight deficits, including the largest in Australia's history, this government's only legacy will be generational debt without a generational dividend. "An Albanese Labor Government has a real plan for a better future, a plan that will ease the costs of living, strengthen Medicare, deliver cheaper childcare, cheaper power bills and more secure, well-paid jobs." The 2022 election is yet to be called.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/f70a33d1-2ec1-4716-82db-b5fcbb700b3f.png/r4_0_1639_924_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg