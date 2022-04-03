news, local-news, labor, lnp, election, tax, cuts, candidate, increase, henry pike

Bowman Labor candidate Donisha Duff says Labor will not take last election's tax policies to the 2022 election and scoffed at suggestions from LNP candidate Henry Pike it would. Mr Pike took aim at a Labor tax policy to tax family and discretionary trusts. "Labor has left the door wide open to continue with their policy of imposing a new 30 per cent tax rate on distributions from trusts in the form of a supplementary personal income tax for the trust's beneficiaries," Mr Pike said. "This is simply a way to extract more taxes off hard-working Redlands business." The policy was used in the 2019 election and proposed by shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers in September of 2021. Mr Pike said the tax policy was a standing Labor policy until it was withdrawn. "They took it to the last election and haven't withdrawn it... So if they can rule it out, I'd welcome that development," he said. Labor Bowman candidate Donisha Duff said her party had ditched its tax policies from the 2019 election. "We've said for years now that we won't be taking the same set of tax policies to the next election that we took to the last one, and we've also said for some time that our priority is making sure multinationals pay their fair share of tax," she said. "We won't take lectures on tax from a Morrison Government which has taxed more, borrowed more, and spent more than Labor did, but still delivered less. "After promising eight surpluses and delivering eight deficits, including the largest in Australia's history, this government's only legacy will be generational debt without a generational dividend."

