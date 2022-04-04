news, local-news, scott morrsion, donisha duff, henry pike, personality, politicians, federal election 2022

Any political pollster will tell you the personality of politicians is important to voters. It rings true in survey after survey. That's the way it has been for some time in Australian politics. You wouldn't say John Howard had a winning personality, but he was seen as a steady bloke. Voters liked that. Bob Hawke was a larrikin, a knockabout Aussie. Someone you could have a drink with. Voters liked that. I've met both the Labor and Liberal candidates for Bowman and spent some time with both. Before we met, I asked around about them as any masthead editor should. Every person I spoke with about both candidates said similar things about them. Donisha Duff is a "hardworking, dedicated and very nice person. You'll like her." The consistent refrain about Henry Pike was, "he's a good bloke, a family man, you'll like him." So on the evidence of those endorsements and my meetings with them, I would say the personality of both major Party candidates in Bowman is positive. So whoever we choose as our next MP, it seems, they're both pretty good people. The personality of politics has come into sharp focus for me because a recent ACM survey says the personality of our representatives is important to our readers. Are they good people, are they trustworthy? So whilst it might be considered somewhat American and Presidential, it is an essential aspect of what gets a constituents vote. So if both Bowman candidates are good people and that's important to voters, selecting the next government may come down to the personality of who will lead the country. Most people who talk about Anthony Albanese, his colleagues and people who know him say he's a good person, he is hardworking, his heart is in the right place and he cares about people. But what are the people who know Scott Morrison very well and work with him saying about him? Liberal Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells says Scott Morrison is "not fit to be PM", he is "ruthless", "lacking a moral compass", and a manipulator who uses his faith as a "marketing advantage". Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce called Scott Morrison "a hypocrite and a liar", "I have never trusted him, and I dislike how earnestly [he] rearranges the truth to a lie." The people who know Scott Morrison the best have attested to the many flaws in his character. Will that matter to you on election day? We won't have to wait long to find out.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-agfeed/2156686.jpg/r0_28_2288_1321_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg