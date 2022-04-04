news, local-news, fishing, catch, bait, fish, weather, bay, reel, holidays

Reports of fish in all locations and anglers are smiling again after a lean few months due to adverse weather events. The aftermath of the rain has stirred up crabbing and fishing. At the turn of the tide, I went out on Sunday morning and caught sweetlip and snapper between 45-50 cm and an excellent greenback tailor of 60 cm. I was in my kayak, and my friend was fishing about 30 meters from me. Unfortunately, he did not land a fish. Catching fish in three meters of water requires you to be spot on in location, bait presentation and technique. Threadfin and large snapper are around the Port of Brisbane, and live prawns are the prime bait. Just take care around the Port, and some fishing restrictions apply because of the debris still flowing downriver. The Port is open to recreational use only during daylight hours. Coochiemudlo Island locations are fishing well with mulloway during the evenings on live mullet. The snapper is also around, and the early season tailor is of good size. Pats and Potts Point are other locations worth a fish. Fish are also on all the artificial reef systems with the Peel Island reefs fishing particularly well. The winter whiting on peeled prawn over the Pelican Banks. Fish for large summer whiting over the exposed banks on the first run-in tide on yabbies. They are in a 5cm to 10 cm of water depth. Fish lightly and, if possible, without any lead. Charter boats are reporting excellent catches of dolphin fish and reef species. Most anglers are bagging out on the charters due to the abundance of fish. The freshwater systems were slowly recovering, and when the system was settling down, we had a considerable inflow again. Not many basses on the troll, but the edges are producing a few fish on spinnerbaits. Hopefully, we are going to have great fishing for the rest of the year to make up for a poor start to the year after some severe weather. Provided we do not get any substantial rain, these Easter Holidays will be great for fishing. Early catches of tailor promises that we are in for a bumper season. If you have any fishing questions, photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com. Read more local sport and community news at redlandcitybulletin.com.au

