REDLANDS United made a second half comeback to take one point from their trip to Toowoomba on Sunday. Goals from Max Ellenger and Ryota Sumiyoshi helped the Red Devils recover from a two goal deficit to earn a draw against SWQ Thunder. The home side opened the scoring on 21 minutes after they were awarded a penalty. Redlands keeper Joel D'Cruz guessed the right way but could not keep it out, giving the home side an early lead. United's one-touch football created plenty of opportunities but the score remained 1-0 at half-time. The Thunder scored again just ten minutes into the second half, but Redlands continued to push forward and responded with their first goal in the 57th minute. Sumiyoshi put United on even terms after 69 minutes, drilling the ball into the top of the net after a scramble in the penalty box. Redlands continued to build pressure but were unable to find a winning goal, with the game ending 2-2. The Red Devils have a busy week ahead, with a midweek Australia Cup game on Wednesday evening against The Lakes FC and a Saturday evening FQPL clash against Caboolture. Read more local sport new here

