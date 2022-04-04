news, local-news,

REDLANDS Tigers broke a premiership drought and made history in the same weekend as two sides clinched silverware. The club won its first third grade crown in 13 seasons, while sixth grade earned back-to-back premierships for the first time under the Redlands Tigers brand. Third grade headed into day three on Saturday with a healthy score on the board and Gold Coast, resuming at 2/54, chasing 300 for a fist innings victory. The opposition's chances took a massive blow early as they slumped to 6/73 after losing four wickets for one run. While there was some resistance from the lower order and tail, Tigers well and truly got the job done with the ball, dismissing the Dolphins for 174. Veteran Craig Weier capped off a terrific season with bat and ball to claim 6/56 from 27 overs in a clutch performance. He was well supported by Lachlan Jess (2/23) and fellow stalwart Jason Hill, who took 1/41 from 28 overs. Gold Coast needed wickets and while neither side really dominated, Redlands finished the day at 5-117, with the match not yet a foregone conclusion. A partnership of 88 between Scott MacAuliffe (55*) and James Catlow-Elliott (36) would prove to be the final nail in the coffin. Craig Weier then compiled 34* in quick time and eventually the match was conceded by Gold Coast. Sixth grade completed a historic victory on the hallowed turf of Peter Burge Oval at Wellington Point. Negative cricket on day three would certainly be rued by the Souths outfit as they compiled 8/208 from 93 overs. All Tigers bowlers contributed, with Ethan Catlow-Elliott (2/31) and Rowan Grant (2/54) finishing with the best figures. Souths eventually declared, setting Redlands a target of 184 for victory. Justin Kersey contributed early with 38 to get the home side off to a good start, however Souths continued to take wickets regularly and it almost seemed as though 184 would be enough. With time dwindling in the day, Redlands could have been forgiven for looking to bat out the draw as a win on first innings would have been enough for the home side to lift the shield. Mason Catlow-Elliott's clutch performance of 81 from 137 balls would prove to be the difference between the two sides at the end of the day. When he was dismissed, Redlands were 7/167 and some hope remained for South Brisbane. However, it was the experience of Shane Beu who got Tigers over the line, making sure of it with just a few overs to go in the day to complete an emphatic victory for the sixth grade side. Read more local sport news here

Redlands Tigers teams make club history in grand final triumphs