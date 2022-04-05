news, local-news, Old SchoolHouse gallery, art, what's on, watercolour, demonstration, artist

Watercolour creations are on display at the Old SchoolHouse Gallery, showcasing the magic of water and its significance to Redlands Coast this month. The April Exhibition at the Old SchoolHouse Gallery celebrates water in many different forms. Gallery members Christine Earthrowl, Caroline Ness and Julia Knox have joined forces to create watercolour paintings, silk scarves and jewellery. Ms Earthrowl said water was central to her and Ms Ness' art creations and allowed them to explore the magic that is watercolour painting. "Just like water itself this medium can be cooperative or mischievous, transparent or muddy, delicate or powerful with a will of its own," she said. "Water allows the paint to flow creating the special glow and natural luminosity of watercolours." Ms Knox is a long-term member of the gallery who is working with silk. "The dyes flow together on silk creating interesting and unpredictable patterns which make each scarf unique and special," Ms Earthrowl said. "Julia's jewellery adds sparkle and colour to her beautiful scarves." Ms Ness enjoys plein air painting as well as working from her own photographs taken in special places including on the waters of the Redlands. Ms Earthrowl explores the close-up beauty of flowers, tree bark and portraits and is exploring skies and cloud patterns in the Redlands. The Exhibition runs from March 31 - May 2 and Ms Earthrowl and Ms Ness will demonstrate their watercolour techniques and processes Sunday April 10 from 10am - 12 noon. The Old SchoolHouse Gallery is open Thursday-Sunday and Public Holidays, 9.30am-4.30pm.

Redlands artists explore water to create one-of-a-kind art