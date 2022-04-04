news, local-news,

MOVIES at Cineplex were brought to a halt on Friday night when a fire alarm triggered evacuations at Victoria Point. Cr Paul Golle said moviegoers at the Bunker Road cinema were asked to leave the building shortly after 9pm. "I'm with my wife Jenna enjoying the facilities, when midway through the movie the lights came on and cinema staff started asking patrons to exit," he said. "Cinema staff were incredibly efficient and professional dealing with what was potentially an incredibly dangerous situation. "Members of the fire brigade in attendance said the alarm was triggered by faulty sensors and there was no danger." A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said one crew arrived on scene about 9.30pm, but it was a false alarm. Cr Golle said staff invited people back into the cinema and reset the movies after being given the all clear. He said patrons at nearby restaurants and cafes were also evacuated. Victoria Point Cineplex is celebrating its 15-year anniversary in 2022. Read more local news here

