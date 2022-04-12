news, local-news, redlands, old schoolhouse gallery, redlands centre for women, lions community hall, recycled, poppies, anzac day, display

If you've noticed an influx of poppies blooming in the Redlands this month, you are not alone. Nifty crafters from across the bayside have been creating poppy displays from recycled materials across the Redlands ahead of Anzac Day celebrations. Redlands Centre for Women president Liz Manricks said the artists should be congratulated for their work creating the poppy displays. "The Redlands Centre for Women (RCW) craft ladies have spent months making these poppies to commemorate Anzac Day with the Old Schoolhouse Gallery (OSHG) and the Lions Community Hall..." she said. "We are leaving the poppies displayed all through the month of April." Poppies decorate the front veranda of the OSHG, the front steps of the RCW and a wreath of poppies is displayed on the Lions Club's front balcony. The artworks flow from Linear Park to Cleveland House and are crocheted or made from soft drink bottles, bird netting, used tissue paper and wire. OSHG members started collecting soft drink bottoms at the end of 2021 and members have worked on making the poppies weekly since the start of the year. Gallery member Christine Earthrowl said more than 30 members and friends of the OSHG and the RCW contributed by collecting and cutting bottles, painting poppies, crocheting poppies and attaching them to the netting. "Apart from brightening the day for our visitors, we hope that seeing the poppies will encourage a moment of reflection on the sacrifices made by those who go to war and those affected by war especially given what is happening in the world right now," she said. "Poppies are worn on ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day around the world to remember those fought for their countries. "A lot of people are unaware that as well as the red poppy there is a purple poppy worn to remember the animals that died at war and a White Poppy which is worn for peace."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/09f68d77-a8ed-4053-a667-5c77883dfd90_rotated_180.jpeg/r1_27_638_387_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg