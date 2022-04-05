news, local-news,

FORMER Brisbane Lions player Matthew Hammelmann bagged eight goals as Redland-Victoria Point Sharks sunk rivals Morningside in their opening game of the QAFL season. Caleb Franks, Matthew Waters, Jarrod Huddy and Matthew Thomson also got in on the action, kicking nine goals between them as Sharks put 141 points on a hapless Panthers outfit. Coach Phil Carse said Hammelmann, who kicked 42 goals in 10 VFL games last season, provided a focal point up front for the Sharks. "I wouldn't say we were surprised by the performance," he said. "We have had him before so we know how powerful he is down there. "He has probably gone to another level with his contested marking, he is really strong one-one-one now." Carse said his side were extremely dominant in midfield, with recruits Jack Rolls and Brock Aston both impressing in the season opener. "Caleb Franks, who won our best and fairest last year, he kept going where he left off, kicking three goals in the first quarter," he said. "The midfield were well and truly on top and we looked really dynamic in the forward line with Hammelmann down there. The tall guys around him were pretty dangerous too. "We went into the game reasonably confident because we have recruited well and the boys are training well, but you never go in thinking you are going to win by that sort of margin. "It was a pleasant surprise but it's a good group of boys this year so I think they're pretty motivated." The Sharks went into their round one clash having had little opportunity to train on ovals due to recent wet weather, but it did not show on the field, with the side winning the game 141-39. "We have had a really disrupted pre-season to be honest, just in terms of being able to train on ovals with the rain and flooding," Carse said. "I was a bit concerned about the match fitness going into it, and we definitely did fatigue in the second half, but I think that was to be expected." The QAFL season continues this weekend, with Redland-Victoria Point Sharks taking on Sherwood at Powenyenna Oval. Read more local sport news here

