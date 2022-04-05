news, local-news, transdev, redlands, business, drive, bus, public transport, employment, driver

Transdev is calling on Redland drivers looking for a new career or a second job to jump on board their buses with new casual shifts making for a smooth lifestyle. The public and private transport service is looking for at least 40 drivers to join their local fleet on a casual basis as they deal with a shortage of drivers in the Redlands. Acting managing director Mark Thatcher said Transdev offered flexible shifts drivers could tailor to their lifestyle. "We've got weekday work and separately weekend work available for drivers, and the shifts are quite regular." "The weekend work is a new type of role for us and someone who has an MR or HR license who is looking for additional income will get regular work from us. "We've got flexible options for people to choose their work for a balanced, family-friendly work life. "Anyone with good customer service skills would make a great bus driver." Mr Thatcher said Transdev offered competitive rates for weekend work and helped drivers choose shifts to suit their schedules. Operations manager Kevin Hollingshead said the roles suited people looking for a second income on the weekends or outside business hours. "We're trying to reach out to teachers and tradies that want to earn an extra buck on the weekend by working a Saturday, Sunday or both." "It's different from your normal nine to five job. You meet people, drive a large vehicle and get to interact with the public. "We also have good comradeship with the staff and you're fully supported with good training." Mr Thatcher said anyone could do it if they had the drive and a passion for people. "Most of our staff say they love the interaction with the public and community service, so driving a bus is a fantastic way of doing that," Mr Thatcher said. "There's a variety of people you get to meet, but you also get to know the regulars and be a part of their lives. "Driving a bus really is not a daunting challenge. They are all automatic, air-conditioned and are quite lovely to drive. "You could even get the chance to drive one of our eco-friendly electric buses someday. As long as you've got good customer service, we'll get you there." To apply, visit driveabus.com.au and register your interest.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/9e0f0cb1-c0f2-4740-ba69-c99dcc5880e4.JPG/r0_165_6000_3555_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg