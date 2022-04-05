news, local-news, sports, facilities, amenities, construction, pinklands sporting complex, thornlands, netball, rugby league

Redlands Rugby league and netball players are welcoming upgrades to their amenities facilities to make their grounds more accessible. New change rooms and public amenities are in the works at the Pinklands Sporting Complex at Thornlands, with construction well underway. Work has already begun on a new connecting pathway and water and electricity services have been installed in preparation for the amenities. The $900,000 project includes two sports compliant change rooms and additional public toilets with an accessible cubicle for people with a disability, expected to be completed by the end of June. Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the modular facility was being built offsite and would be transported to the grounds in May. "These change rooms and accessible toilets are essential to support the growth of sporting participation on Redlands Coast," Ms Williams said. "Pinklands hosts many hundreds of local and visiting athletes each week so I am delighted that Council is able to deliver additional amenities to support them in playing their chosen sport." Division three Councillor Paul Golle said the new facilities would specifically support Redlands' female athletes, with the venue to become a key spot for women's sports. "Pinklands is fundamental to female sports on Redlands Coast and these additional facilities will help to support community wellbeing and further encourage female participation in sport," Mr Golle said. "Installed in a central location, they will provide for the large number of sport and recreation users visiting Pinklands every week." Ms Williams said the project was funded through Redland City Council's COVID Infrastructure Recovery Program with $150,000 from the Queensland Government's Department of Tourism, Innovation and Housing and Public Works (Sport and Recreation) as a 2020 election commitment. "This facility is one of several sport and recreation projects that have been funded from Council's million dollar COVID Infrastructure Recovery Program as part of our response to the disruptions and difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," Ms Williams said. "The program is about strengthening community resilience and well-being and supporting economic and jobs recovery. "All sporting participation is to be celebrated and encouraged and facilities like these are essential to support that growth."

Work underway on Redlands rugby league and netball amenities