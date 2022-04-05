community,

RACQ has released tips to help motorists get more out of their tank of fuel and save money as unleaded prices in parts of south-east Queensland remain above $1.80 per litre. Driver trainer Sam Webb said motorists could not control petrol prices, but eco-driving techniques could help reduce fuel bills and carbon dioxide emissions. "The more you brake and accelerate, the more fuel is consumed, so driving as smoothly as possible is an easy way to stretch your tank further," Mr Webb said. "For drivers of a manual car, shifting through the gears as quickly as possible will improve your fuel efficiency, while for those driving an automatic, gentle acceleration will keep the car in as high a gear as possible. "Regardless of transmission type, using cruise control on the highway can cut your fuel use." Mr Webb said planning ahead to avoid traffic congestion was another method to cut down fuel consumption. "Maintaining the correct tyre pressure, removing any excess weight, and reducing aerodynamic drag, such as roof racks and spoilers, also helps boost fuel efficiency," he said. "Other easy-to-follow tips include not idling if you're parked and, as the weather gets cooler, minimising your air-conditioner use can help save petrol and reduce emissions." Australian Institute of Petroleum figures show average petrol prices in Brisbane metro areas dropped 16.2 cents to 190 cents per litre last week. That followed a drop of 10.5 cents per litre in the preceding seven days, but motorists are still being stung at the bowser in some south-east Queensland areas. Beaudesert Ampol on Telemon Street was charging 207.9 cents per litre for unleaded 91 on Tuesday morning, while Jimboomba Mobil on Cusack Lane was offering 189.7 cents. Prices at Redlands retailers in Victoria Point and Redland Bay also topped $1.80 on Tuesday, but there is value on offer at a handful of Capalaba service stations. Puma, Woolworths-Ampol and 7-Eleven on Old Cleveland Road have unleaded 91 for $1.66 per litre. Metro Capalaba is the cheapest Redlands retailer at 158.9 cents per litre. Read more local news here

