A popular pup is putting smiles on the faces of hospital patients with the help of a generous Cleveland volunteer. Yoshi the 8-year-old Samoyed is the beloved pet of TV vet Dr Alex Hynes from the Channel 10 series Bondi Vet. He is back on duty visiting the Mater Children's Private Hospital in Brisbane after a COVID hiatus. Cleveland volunteer Ashleigh Cheers handles the pet therapy dog when he does the rounds at Mater, and said she loved to see the joy Yoshi brought to patients of all ages. "He loves the attention, and he loves being here," said Ms Cheers, of Cleveland. "With plenty of carrots to nibble on throughout his visiting schedule, he's one happy dog. "I can tell he's really missed his regular visits to the hospital." Sunshine Coast patient Lucy Bevis' mum Carlie said the pooch was a welcome distraction from her daughter's treatments. "He really helped to keep Lucy calm during what was a very stressful time," Ms Bevis said. "It was the best thing we could have asked for at the time because he distracted her from everything that was going on and she loves dogs." Mater Hospital Volunteer coordinator Russell Williams said nine therapy dogs visited patients who were terminally ill, undergoing cancer treatment or recovering from surgery as part of the Pet Therapy Program which had been running for 20 years. "It's not just patients who benefit from these therapy dogs, but it's the staff too. They love when the dogs make their way around the hospital," Mr Williams said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/81f65f93-4378-4b00-a3d8-e6da89c8cac7.jpg/r0_350_3648_2411_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

A celebrity pup is bringing joy to Mater hospital patients