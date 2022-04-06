news, local-news, rain, weather, clear skies, couds, wet, storm, chance, south-east queensland

South-east Queensland is preparing for a wet weekend with rain expected to pick up after blue skies and sunny conditions at the start of the week. The Bureau of Meteorology predicts showers will begin on Thursday and continue until Sunday when rain is expected to ease. Cloudy conditions cleared last week but returned on Monday to likely come and go throughout the weekend. The weather bureau predicts only a 30 per cent chance of rain on Wednesday in the Redlands with partly cloudy conditions. Light winds will become east to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the morning, with maximum temperatures in the high 20s and minimums of about 20 degrees. For Thursday, the chance of rain will rise to 80 per cent with about 1-8mm, and a 95 per cent chance of 10-25mm on Friday with winds southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h. Temperatures should remain fairly consistent throughout the week with minimums in the high teens and low 20s and maximums in the mid to high 20s. Rain is expected to continue through the weekend, with an 80 per cent chance of showers on Saturday, easing to a 50 per cent chance on Sunday. Similar conditions are expected across Logan and the Scenic Rim as the weather cools down for the Easter school holidays. Logan can expect slightly higher temperatures at about 28 degrees and similar rainfall conditions with about 5-15mm on Friday and Saturday. The Scenic Rim has a slightly lower chance of rain at 80 per cent on Friday and 70 per cent on Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/fab94fd0-c8f7-40d5-8535-85397f5f6b5b.jpg/r0_155_2016_1294_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg