After two years of COVID restrictions cancelling and limiting traditional Anzac Day celebrations in the Redlands, services will return to normal in 2022. April 25 will mark 107 years since the Anzacs landed at Gallipoli in Australia and New Zealand's first major military action for WWI. Annually, Redland residents gather across the bayside to recognise those who have served, those who continue to serve, and those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Find out the run times for this year's Anzac Day Services across Redlands and the Southern Moreton Bay Islands this year. League members, Veterans, and Serving Personnel once again have the opportunity to have a professional portrait photo taken after the Dawn Service in our Gallipoli Function Room. Gunfire breakfast: 4.30 am for League members, veterans, serving personnel, partners and carers at Redlands RSL. Dawn Service Parade: 5.20am from Redlands RSL to ANZAC Centenary Park. League members, Veterans, and Serving Personnel are permitted to partake. 5.30am: Dawn Service Commemorations: 5.30am at Anzac Centenary Park. Breakfast: 6-8.30am Breakfast Sails on Shore Restaurant at Redlands RSL. Service Member Camaraderie: 6-8.30am in Gallipoli Function Room for for League Members, Veterans, Serving Personnel, Partners & Carers only. Main Parade Assembly: 9.45am at Shore St West (behind Cleveland Sharks Bowls Club) Main Parade Commences: 10.20am from Shore St West into ANZAC Centenary Park Main Commemorative Service: 11am at ANZAC Centenary Park, Shore St West Service Member Camaraderie: 12-1pm in Gallipoli Function Room for for League Members, Veterans, Serving Personnel, Partners & Carers only. Redlands RSL will be open from 6am to 8.30am for Breakfast only and will re-open for lunch on conclusion of the Main Service. Traditional Two Up will be held in the car park across the road from Redlands RSL on Passage Street between the HQ & Library Museum buildings. ACan Bar open from 12 noon with Two Up from 1pm. Sails Restaurant will be open for lunch from the conclusion of Main Service until 5pm ad dinner from 5pm to 8pm. Cove Café will be open from the conclusion of the Main Service until 5pm. The Redland Bay ANZAC Day Service will be held at the Cenotaph, Neville Stafford Park, Banana Street Redland Bay. The Service will commence at 4:45am and conclude at about 6am. Community groups wishing to lay a wreath at the Service are asked to forward an email to the Secretary at secretary@baysidesouth.rslqld.net.au by Monday 11 April with your name and details. Assemble at the Butcher Shop on Welsby Street at 5.10am and March to the Cenotaph for the Dawn Service commencing at 5.30am. North Stradbroke Island Rugby League and AllSports Club will be open for Gunfire Breakfast from 6-7am. Assemble at the bottom end of Dunwich school on Welsby St at 10.30am for the Main March at 10.45am. Main Commemorative Service will be at the Cenotaph, Welsby St, Dunwich from 11am and everyone is invited to the Little Ships Club for Camaraderie afterwards. To organise wreath laying, please contact John Hague on 0428 191 134. Ex-service veterans will gather at the corner of Kate and Beelong Streets at 5.15am to march off at 5.30am to the Cenotaph at Pat's Park. Piper Watt will lead the march playing the bagpipes. Shortly after the march the proceedings the service will commence with the RSL Sub Branch President Peter Laverty officiating, the catafalque party and flag party will comprise of eight children from the Macleay Island State School Macleay Island. Programmes with the order of service will be available prior to the service. At the close of service all in an attendance will be invited to join in the Traditional Gunfire Breakfast of sausages, pea and ham soup, and rum with milk; all served by RSL service and social members. On completion of the breakfast and tidy up, RSL Macleay Island Sub Branch invites all members of the community to share in some fellowship at Pub Paradise and the traditional game of Aussie Two-Up. Dawn service will be held at the Choochiemudlo Island Cenotaph from 5.30am. Gunfire breakfast will be hosted by the Men's Shed for a gold coin donation.

