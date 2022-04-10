news, local-news,

A 20-year-old woman has been slapped with a hefty fine after allegedly causing a disturbance at a private event in the Redlands. Police were called to Point Lookout Hall at 9.20pm on Saturday, March 26 where they saw the woman swearing and acting aggressively. Officers tried to calm the woman down but she continued with her behaviour and pulled away from police when being arrested. The 20-year-old was fined $826 for creating a public nuisance and obstructing police. Sergeant Darren Scanlan said it was another case of a young person drinking to excess and carrying on like a "pork chop" A MAN and woman will face court this month after allegedly contravening domestic violence orders. Police were called to a disturbance between the pair at Dunwich on Thursday, March 24 about 3.40pm. Both parties had domestic violence orders against each other and were issued a notice to appear in court. "Domestic violence is an issue across every community and we will continue to take actions against all persons who contravene their orders," Sergeant Scanlan said. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHyXueUGfjjRm4YjRaAfUt/16d73ae1-7775-4022-af8b-089f737aeb6a.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg